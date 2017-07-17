

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - ITV plc (ESYJY.PK) announced that Carolyn McCall is to join its Board as Chief Executive. Carolyn joins ITV from easyJet where she has been Chief Executive for seven years. easyJet said Carolyn McCall is expected to leave the company around the end of the current year. easyJet has already commenced the search for her successor.



Separately, easyJet said its third-quarter trading update will be issued on 20 July. The company expects to report that an improving revenue per seat trend, as outlined in the half year results in May, has been supported by strong third quarter load factors, as well as the continued reduction in market capacity growth and a significant benefit from the move of Easter to April. easyJet said its full year cost per seat at constant currency expectations remain in line with guidance.



