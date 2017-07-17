

WINDSOR (dpa-AFX) - Centrica plc (CNA.L) announced the Group and Stadtwerke München GmbH have reached an agreement to combine Centrica's European oil and gas exploration and production business with Bayerngas Norge AS to form a newly incorporated joint venture. Centrica will own 69% and Bayerngas Norge's existing shareholders, led by SWM and Bayerngas GmbH, will own 31% in the Joint Venture.



The Joint Venture will comprise Centrica's assets in the UK, Netherlands and Norway and Bayerngas Norge's assets in the UK, Norway and Denmark. Following completion of the transaction, Centrica will consolidate the Joint Venture in its accounts.



Centrica will contribute the whole of its European E&P business and make a series of deferred payments totalling approximately 340 million pounds, post tax, to the Joint Venture between 2017 and 2022, in exchange for a 69% share in the Joint Venture. The existing shareholders of Bayerngas Norge, led by SWM and Bayerngas GmbH, will contribute 100% of the shares in Bayerngas Norge in exchange for a 31% share of the Joint Venture, held through Bayerngas HoldCo.



