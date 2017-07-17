LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM and AUSTIN, TX -- (Marketwired) -- 07/17/17 -- Advanced Discovery, a global eDiscovery and risk management company, today announced Timothy LaTulippe, a senior expert advisor from the company's global headquarters in London, will be speaking at the ABA Cross-Border Discovery Institute: The Interplay between E.U. Data Protection and U.S. Discovery taking place July 26-27 at Hotel Bayerischer Hof on Promenadeplatz 2-6 in Munich, Germany.

LaTulippe will be on a panel for the July 26 Session 6 at 16:30 on "The Impact of the Cloud on Cross-Border Discovery." LaTulippe is a senior member of the Advanced Discovery U.K. team, where he advises clients dealing with complex investigations, data privacy and information security in both the public and private sectors. He and the Advanced Discovery team have worked on thousands of high-stakes, time-sensitive, high-volume matters involving multinational and multijurisdictional discovery.

"We look forward to being part of this global educational event," states Julia Chain, managing director and EVP, International of Advanced Discovery. "Timothy will bring immense value and insight to his panel given his extensive eDiscovery cross-border experience."

The ABA Cross-Border International Institute plans to provide an overview of the rapidly evolving EU data privacy landscape, including the new General Data Protection Regulation set to go into effect in 2018. In addition, participants will receive a "day-in-a-life" view of how corporate data that sits in the European Union is viewed by regulators when a data transfer request is received or socialized with the DPAs.

Warren Kruse, vice president of data forensics, and Dan Rupprecht, senior eDiscovery consultant for Advanced Discovery, will also be in attendance.

This two-day program has been approved for 12 continuing privacy education credits by the International Association of Privacy Professionals.

For more information on Advanced Discovery, visit http://www.advanceddiscovery.co.uk.

About Advanced Discovery

Advanced Discovery is an award-winning and leading global eDiscovery and risk management company, partnering with law firms and corporations since 2002. Advanced Discovery and its global family of companies, Altep, Millnet Document Services and Legal Placements Inc., offer a complete suite of solutions to clients around the globe, including eDiscovery, information governance, Riskcovery® and compliance risk assessment, cybersecurity, legal operations consulting, data forensics and investigations, paper discovery and digital printing, as well as legal recruiting and placement. The company employs leading professionals in the industry, applies defensible workflows and provides patented and industry-proven technology across all phases of the eDiscovery and risk management life cycle. This devotion to excellence has earned Advanced Discovery inclusion on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing companies and recognition as the highest-level Best in Service Relativity solutions partner for five consecutive years.

Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Vidushi Patel

TAGUSPR

T: +44 (0)7958 474 632

E: Email Contact



