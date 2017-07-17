Outotec Oyj: Outotec to deliver shutdown services to a copper smelter in South America

OUTOTEC OYJ PRESS RELEASE, JULY 17, 2017 AT 10.00 AM

Outotec to deliver shutdown services to a copper smelter in South America

Outotec has been awarded a contract for shutdown services to a copper smelter in South America. The approximately EUR 12 million order has been booked in Outotec's 2017 second quarter order intake.

Outotec's scope of work includes the demolition and reconstruction of a smelting furnace originally designed and delivered by Outotec. The service will be delivered during the third quarter of 2017.

"This order demonstrates our commitment to delivering life-cycle solutions to our customers. After the initial technology transfer we are able to maintain, upgrade and service the plant during its entire life-time to maximize plant productivity", says Markku Teräsvasara, President of Outotec and acting head of the Services business unit.

