

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar climbed against its major opponents in pre-European deals on Monday.



The greenback rose to 112.77 against the yen, 1.3079 against the pound, 0.9655 against the Swiss franc and 1.1447 against the euro, from its early lows of 112.40 and 1.3113, 4-day low of 0.9625 and a 5-day low of 1.1475, respectively.



The greenback reversed from its early low of 0.7831 against the aussie and more than a 1-year low of 1.2640 the loonie, rising to 0.7802 and 1.2669, respectively.



The next possible resistance for the greenback is seen around 1.28 against the pound, 1.13 against the euro, 115.00 against the yen, 0.99 against the franc, 0.76 against the aussie and 1.285 against the loonie.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX