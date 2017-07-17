

COPENHAGEN (dpa-AFX) - Denmark's producer price inflation eased sharply in June, after accelerating in the previous month, figures from Statistics Denmark showed Monday.



The producer price index rose 0.5 percent year-over-year in June, much slower than the 4.0 percent climb in May. The measure has been rising since November last year.



Both domestic and foreign market producer prices increased by 0.6 percent and 0.3 percent, respectively in June from a year ago.



On a monthly basis, producer prices dropped 1.3 percent from May, when it edged up by 0.1 percent.



Data also shower that import prices climbed 0.4 percent annually in June, while it decreased 0.9 percent from the preceding month.



