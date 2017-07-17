Company announcement Group Communications Company announcement No. 38/2017 Holmens Kanal 2 - 12 DK-1092 København K Tel. +45 45 14 56 95 17 July 2017









Danske Bank share buy-back programme: transactions in week 28



On 2 February 2017, Danske Bank A/S announced a share buy-back programme. The programme is being carried out under the European Commission's Regulation No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 (the "Market Abuse Regulation"). The share buy-back for a total of DKK 10 billion, with a maximum of 90 million shares, will be made in the period from 3 February 2017 to 2 February 2018, at the latest.



The following transactions were made under the share buy-back programme in week 28:



Number VWAP Gross value of shares DKK DKK ------------ -------------- Total, latest announcement 17,854,000 4,357,308,640 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10 July 2017 144,000 256.42 36,924,480 -------------------- 11 July 2017 145,000 254.80 36,946,000 -------------------- 12 July 2017 145,000 255.47 37,043,150 -------------------- 13 July 2017 146,000 256.83 37,497,180 -------------------- 14 July 2017 146,000 257.43 37,584,780 -------------------- Total accumulated over week 28 726,000 185,995,590 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total accumulated during the share buyback 18,580,000 4,543,304,230 programme --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



With the transactions stated above, Danske Bank A/S holds a total of 20,881,808 own shares, excluding investments made on behalf of customers, or 2.23% of Danske Bank A/S' share capital.



We enclose share buy-back transactions data in detailed and aggregated form provided in accordance with the Commissions delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016.







Danske Bank



Contact: Kenni Leth, Group Press Officer, tel. +45 45 14 14 00



