Block Energy Plc - Ownership Interest Increased to 69% in Norio Block

17 July 2017

Block Energy plc

("Block Energy" or the "Company")

Ownership Interest Increased to 69% in Norio Block

Block Energy Plc, is pleased to announce that it has increased its ownership in the Norio Onshore Oil Field Production Sharing Contract ("PSC") to 69% from a 38% working interest, by making a further payment of US$310,000 in cash to Georgia Oil and Gas Ltd ("GOG"), in line with the acquisition announced on the 11th April 2017. The Company intends to fully exercise its right, to move to a 100% working interest in the PSC, before progressing into its defined production enhancement and field development programme.

Highlights:

Schlumberger estimated Norio contains 118.7 million stock tank oil initially in place ("STOIIP")

Norio has produced 1.9M barrels ("bbls") to date - current production is 25bbls/d of light sweet oil from three wells drilled in the mid/late 1970s generating sufficient revenue to cover operational costs

Drilling and marketing Infrastructure available for immediate use and in close proximity

Defined production enhancement programme has been prepared and awaiting the drill bit. Short term target of >250 barrels of oil per day ("bopd")

Georgia is an emerging oil and gas region which has most recently benefited from a significant entry by Schlumberger one of the world's largest service companies in addition to other regional exploration and production ("E&P") companies

Paul Haywood, Director, said, "The Norio Oil Field is a highly prospective proven block with STOIIP 118 million bbls of Oil potential and with existing production. We are delighted to move closer to a 100% ownership in Norio, which ensures our stakeholders acquire maximum exposure to all future value created.

Norio has fantastic potential to provide the Company with significant cashflow in the near term, bolstering a key part of our strategy toward becoming a leading Georgian focused E&P company. Importantly, all minimum work programme commitments in Norio have been fulfilled and cost controls pertaining to operating expenditure requirements are being tightly managed, all of which largely support having a 100% working interest. We look forward to increasing our ownership and advancing work plans and production at Norio in the near future. Again, I'd like to thank all stakeholders for their support and the Company continues to look forward to updating the market on what is to come."

Further information:

The Board intends to increase this production rate to >250 bbls/d and move the Company into free cash flow territory within six months of the work programme commencing. This will be achieved by cleaning up existing producing wells (cleaning/changing of pumps etc.) and re-completing further existing wells utilising modern drilling technologies, re-perforating and horizontal side tracks.

The Company also has a farm-in agreement to acquire up to a 75% working interest in Block XIf PSA (announcement of 28 June 2017), which hosts the Rustavi onshore Oil and Gas field and adjacent to Block XIb being advanced by Schlumberger who has a 100% working interest in the relevant PSA. The Rustavi field has multiple wells that have tested oil and gas from multiple horizons and contains Russian estimates of 16.3 million barrels of oil (Russian C1 category) and 620 billion cubic feet ("bcf") of light sweet gas potential (Russian C2 category).

The Directors of the Issuer accept responsibility for this announcement.

For further information contact: