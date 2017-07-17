Company announcement No 35/2017- 17 July 2017





On 9 March 2017, Royal Unibrew initiated a share buy-back programme, cf. company announcement no. 12/2017 of 8 March 2017. The programme is carried out under Art. 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (the Market Abuse Regulation - MAR) and the resulting delegated legislation. The share buy-back programme is expected to be realised in the period from 9 March 2017 to 28 February 2018. The total share buy-back in the period will not exceed a market price of DKK 560 million.



The following transactions have been made under the programme:



Number Average purchase Transaction value, of price DKK shares -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Accumulated, last 601,445 301.76 181,494,310.89 announcement -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10 July 2017 - - - -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 11 July 2017 5,000 312.01 1,560,033.00 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 12 July 2017 3,023 312.18 943,732.84 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 13 July 2017 3,607 313.77 1,131,775.24 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 14 July 2017 4,368 314.94 1,375,637.39 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Accumulated under the 617,443 302.06 186,505,489.36 programme --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



With the transactions stated above Royal Unibrew owns a total of 759,130 shares, corresponding to 1.4% of the share capital. The total amount of shares in the company is 52,700,000, including treasury shares.



