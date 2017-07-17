WANdisco Fusion Adopts Oracle's Maximum Availability Architecture

SAN RAMON, California, July 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

WANdisco (LSE: WAND), a world leader in Active Data Replication' and Gold level member of Oracle PartnerNetwork, is pleased to announce WANdisco Fusion® ("Fusion"), the Company's patented Big Data and Cloud solution, has adopted the Maximum Availability Architecture ("MAA") by adhering to Oracle's MAA best practices guidelines.

Fusion was verified as an enterprise-grade solution able to meet Oracle's MAA best practices blueprint for optimizing high availability and disaster recovery at the lowest cost and complexity. Oracle Big Data Appliance and Oracle Big Data Cloud Service customers will now be able to continuously replicate selected data at scale between multiple Big Data and Cloud environments with guaranteed data consistency and continuous availability, regardless of where data is ingested or changed. This will give WANdisco access to Oracle's Big Data Appliance and Oracle Big Data Cloud Service customers throughout the world.

The adoption was secured after rigorous testing by the professional services firm Accenture.

Fusion's adoption of Oracle's MAA best practices was pivotal to secure the implementation of WANdisco's $1.5 million contract, as announced in October 2016, with a leading US financial services institution, which is a large Oracle customer.

David Richards, Chief Executive Officer and Co-founder of WANdisco, commented:

"Today's announcement is strategically pivotal in the development of our relationship with Oracle. The adoption of Oracle's MAA best practices with Fusion has the potential to add significant sales momentum to our channel partnership.

"After extensive testing, WANdisco Fusion was found to be the only solution to enable Oracle customers to meet strict service level agreements across Big Data and Cloud deployments. This further validates the unique capability of our technology to move continuously changing data at scale with no business disruption."

Neil Mandelson, VP Big Data Product Management, Oracle said:

"With WANdisco Fusion, Oracle customers can benefit from an architecture that simplifies high availability as they move to the cloud for critical analytics applications, backup and disaster recovery."

About WANdisco

WANdisco is the world leader in Active Data Replication'. Its patented WANdisco Fusion technology enables the replication of continuously changing data to the cloud and on-premises data centers with guaranteed consistency, no downtime and no business disruption. It also allows distributed development teams to collaborate as if they are all working in one location. WANdisco has an OEM with IBM as well partnerships with Amazon Web Services, Cisco, Google Cloud, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Microsoft Azure, and Oracle to resell its patented technology. WANdisco also works directly with Fortune 1000 companies around the world to ensure their data can give them the real insight they need. WANdisco has 10 registered patents and 28 pending internationally.

For additional information, please visit wandisco.com.

About Oracle PartnerNetwork

Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN) is Oracle's partner program that provides partners with a differentiated advantage to develop, sell and implement Oracle solutions. OPN offers resources to train and support specialized knowledge of Oracle's products and solutions and has evolved to recognize Oracle's growing product portfolio, partner base and business opportunity. Key to the latest enhancements to OPN is the ability for partners to be recognized and rewarded for their investment in Oracle Cloud. Partners engaging with Oracle will be able to differentiate their Oracle Cloud expertise and success with customers through the OPN Cloud program - an innovative program that complements existing OPN program levels with tiers of recognition and progressive benefits for partners working with Oracle Cloud. To find out more visit: http://www.oracle.com/partners.

