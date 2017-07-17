BBOXX Receives Invitation to Meet President of Togo to Roll Out 300,000 Solar Home Systems

LONDON, July 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

BBOXX, one of the UK's fastest growing renewable-energy businesses, met with H.E. President FaureGnassingbé, President of the Republic of Togo to discuss the "CIZO" ("light up" in Guin local language) presidential initiative. BBOXX welcomedthe invitation to meet with the President and is proud to have been co-awarded the project, for which it has signed an agreement to implement 300,000 BBOXX solar home systems in Togo over the next five years.

The Togolese government has outlined its Vision 2030, which will provide the entire Togolese population with access to electricity via a sustainable energy mix. The current population of Togo stands at 7 million people, of which 700,000 households are living without access to the grid, although 66% of the population has access to a mobile phone.

Thenew, innovative partnershipbetween BBOXX and the Government of Togowill seek to roll out the first 10,000 BBOXX systemsacross Togolese rural areas over the next 12 months. The BBOXX Home - which has successfully been deployed in Kenya, Rwanda, Pakistan, Nigeria, Cameroon, Angola and South Africa -enables the consumer to charge up to five lights, television,radio and torches on a12Vbattery. The system's remote monitoring capabilities allow the operator to view the status of thecustomer'sproduct - particularly the battery life and what the customer is using the energy for. The BBOXX Homepermitscustomers to pay for their energy usage via amobile-money platform. In turn, BBOXX provides the customer with afull energy service, replacing or upgrading the battery, solar panel and much more.

The presidency press release stated that "in addition to increasing the rural electrification rate from 7% to 40%, the CIZO initiative aims at providing massive adoption of mobile payment solutions across rural areas thus facilitating financial inclusion of rural populations".

Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer Mansoor Hamayun commented on the innovative approach led by the President of Togo: "The President has a strong vision to provide access to electricity to 2 million Togolese people. The governmental authorities have created the right framework to facilitate and attract private capital to electrify Togolese rural households. BBOXX is proud to have been selected by the Government of Togo and we will work hard to deploy our systems across the country."

Entry to theTogolese marketmarks the third West African nation after Nigeria and Cameroon in which BBOXX has successfully launched its solar home system.