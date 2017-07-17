LAGOS, Nigeria and STOCKHOLM, Sweden, 2017-07-17 10:00 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nasdaq (Nasdaq:NDAQ) and The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) have officially announced that NSE, the stock exchange of the largest economy in Africa, has launched a new market surveillance platform powered by SMARTS, Nasdaq's flagship surveillance solution.



The technology will, amongst other things, enable NSE to proactively monitor market manipulation (including spoofing and layering), detect and deter manipulative tendencies, gather intelligence, carry out traders' monitoring and analysis, conduct multi-asset and cross-market surveillance, and execute risk-based supervision of flagged participants.



"As we enter the growth phase of the development of our market, including the introduction of new asset classes such as derivatives, there will be the imperative of processing significant volumes of market information in real-time to detect anomalies," said Tinuade Awe, General Counsel and Head of Regulation, NSE. "The SMARTS technology, which we have successfully deployed, allows our team to proactively analyze patterns and trends to make sense of the vast amounts of data for investigative purposes and protection of investors, while strengthening the integrity of our market."



"Through SMARTS, NSE is leveraging the latest in surveillance technology and demonstrating its commitment to fostering a strong marketplace," said Tony Sio, Head of Exchange & Regulator Surveillance, Market Technology at Nasdaq. "SMARTS performs universal surveillance of all asset classes and provides a strong platform for NSE to develop new products such as derivatives. We look forward to a long partnership with the NSE as the Nigerian markets evolve."



Nasdaq SMARTS Surveillance solutions have been the industry benchmark for real-time, cross-market, cross-asset surveillance for 22+ years. Used by over 3,500 compliance professionals around the world, SMARTS currently powers surveillance at 47 marketplaces, 17 regulators and 140+ market participants across 65 countries.



About the NSE



The Nigerian Stock Exchange, a company limited by guarantee, services the largest economy in Africa and is championing the development of Africa's financial markets. The Exchange offers listing and trading services, licensing services, market data solutions, ancillary technology services, and more. The Nigerian Stock Exchange continues to evolve to meet the needs of its valued customers, and to achieve the highest level of competitiveness. It is an open, professional and vibrant exchange, and the Entrepreneurial Growth hub of Africa. The Nigerian Stock Exchange aspires to be Africa's foremost securities exchange, connecting Nigeria, Africa and the world. To learn more, visit: www.nse.com.ng



About Nasdaq



Nasdaq, Inc. (Nasdaq:NDAQ) is a leading provider of trading, clearing, exchange technology, listing, information and public company services across six continents. Through its diverse portfolio of solutions, Nasdaq enables customers to plan, optimize and execute their business vision with confidence, using proven technologies that provide transparency and insight for navigating today's global capital markets. As the creator of the world's first electronic stock market, its technology powers more than 70 marketplaces in 50 countries, and 1 in 10 of the world's securities transactions. Nasdaq is home to more than 3,600 listed companies with a market value of approximately $8.8 trillion and more than 10,000 corporate clients. To learn more, visit: nasdaq.com/ambition or business.nasdaq.com.



