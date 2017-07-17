Around 69.8% of total distributed generation installed solar power comes from mini-generation PV systems that have a capacity of up to 100 kW.

Brazil had reached an installed distributed generation PV capacity of 139.7 MW by mid-July, according to figures provided by the local solar association AB Solar.

Of this capacity, around 97.5 MW is represented by mini-generation PV installations (up to 100 kW) and micro-generations solar power generators (ranging in size from 100 kW to 1 MW). Around 42% of this installed power comes from residential systems, while another 38% comes in the form of commercial installations.

Overall, 12,293 power systems were connected to the grid in Brazil under the net metering scheme, ...

