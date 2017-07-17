The net metering scheme, which was set to expire in 2020, has enabled so far the installation of a residential PV capacity of approximately 1.5 GW.

The Dutch Minister of Economic Affairs Henk Kamp has announced that the net metering scheme for residential renewable energy power generators will likely be extended to 2023.

In a letter sent to the local Parliament, the minister has submitted a possible route towards stimulation of residential solar in the Netherlands beyond 2020-2023, which is based on a study conducted by the Energy research Centre of the Netherlands (ECN) on behalf of the Ministry of Economic Affairs (Ministerie van Economische Zaken).

The study has provided five different scenarios for the future of net metering, and is intended to showcase the effects these would eventually have on tax income levels for the state budget, long-term sustainability of a new scheme, and the relative impact on possible residential market development in years to come.

One of the authors of the report, Marc Londo, who is professor at the University of Utrecht, a senior consultant at ECN Policy Studies and a substantive strategist at the NVDE (the Dutch Association for Renewable Energy), told pv magazine that in all the scenarios presented by the study, self-consumption will remain permitted, and that a new cabinet, which is currently being formed following the elections that were held in mid-March, will have to decide which option to choose among the five alternatives proposed by the research institute.

Under a first scenario (A), ...

