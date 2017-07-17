

ANKARA (dpa-AFX) - Turkey's unemployment rate declined to the lowest level in ten months in April, data from the Turkish Statistical Institute showed Monday.



The jobless rate fell to 10.5 percent in April from 11.7 percent in March. This was the lowest since June 2016, when the rate was 10.2 percent. The expected rate was 11.6 percent.



The number of unemployed fell to 3.28 million from 3.64 million in the previous month.



The youth unemployment rate that applies to 15-24 age group climbed to 19.8 percent from 16 percent in the same period of previous year.



On a seasonally adjusted basis, the unemployment rate fell to 11.3 percent in April from 11.5 percent in March.



