Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
17.07.2017 | 10:22
(3 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

F&C UK Real Estate Investments Ltd - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire
London, July 17

To:Company Announcements
Date:17 July 2017
Company:F&C UK Real Estate Investments Limited
LEI:231801XRCB89W6XTR23

Subject: Net Asset Value

Net Asset Value

The unaudited net asset value per share of F&C UK Real Estate Investments Limited ("FCRE") as at 30 June 2017 was 100.1 pence. This represents an increase of 1.8 per cent from the net asset value per share as at 31 March 2017 of 98.3 pence and a NAV total return for the quarter of 3.1 per cent.

The net asset value is based on the external valuation of the Group's property portfolio prepared by Cushman & Wakefield.

The net asset value is calculated under International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS").

The net asset value includes all income to 30 June 2017 and is calculated after deduction of all dividends paid prior to that date. It does not include a provision for the dividend for the quarter to 30 June 2017, which is expected to be paid in September 2017.

Share Price

The share price was 106.8 pence per share at 30 June 2017, which represented a premium of 6.7 per cent to the NAV per share announced above. The share price total return for the quarter was 6.4 per cent.

Breakdown of NAV movement

Set out below is a breakdown of the change to the unaudited net asset value per share calculated under IFRS over the period from 31 March 2017 to 30 June 2017.

Pence per share% of opening NAV
Net asset value per share as at 31 March 201798.3
Unrealised movement in valuation of property portfolio (including the effect of gearing)2.12.1*
Movement in revenue reserves(0.3)(0.3)
Net asset value per share as at 30 June 2017100.11.8

* The un-geared increase in the valuation of the property portfolio over the quarter to 30 June 2017 was 1.7%.

The net gearing as at 30 June 2017 was 27.2%#

# Bank debt (less net current assets) divided by fair value of investment properties

Portfolio Analysis£m% of portfolio as at 30 June 2017% capital value movement in quarter
Offices89.526.71.0
West End25.97.7-
South East33.710.10.3
Rest of UK29.98.92.6
Retail64.619.3(0.1)
West End7.52.3-
Rest of London3.91.2-
South East18.35.40.1
Rest of UK34.910.4(0.2)
Industrial106.031.64.3
South East106.031.64.3
Retail Warehouse75.222.40.5
Rest of London8.82.61.7
Rest of UK66.419.80.3
Total Property335.3100.01.7

Property Purchases and Sales

During the quarter, the Group sold 47/49 Linthorpe Road, Middlesbrough for £1 million which compared with its valuation of £1 million as at 31 March 2017. There were no other purchases or sales in the quarter.

Summary Balance Sheet

£mPence per share% of Net Assets
Property Portfolio per Valuation Report335.3139.3139.2
Adjustment for lease incentives(4.5)
(1.9)
(1.9)
Fair Value of Property Portfolio330.8137.4137.3
Cash16.66.96.9
Trade and other receivables5.22.22.2
Trade and other payables(6.7)(2.8)(2.8)
Interest-bearing loans(105.1)(43.6)(43.6)
Net Assets at 30 June 2017240.8100.1100.0

The property portfolio will next be valued by an external valuer during September 2017 and the net asset value per share as at 30 September 2017 will be announced in October 2017.

This announcement contains inside information.

Enquiries:
The Company Secretary
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Trafalgar Court
Les Banques
St Peter Port
Guernsey
GY1 3QL
Tel: 01481 745001
Fax: 01481 745051

Peter Lowe
Scott Macrae
F&C Investment Business Ltd
Tel: 0207 628 8000
Fax: 0131 225 2375


© 2017 PR Newswire