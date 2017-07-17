F&C UK Real Estate Investments Ltd - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire
London, July 17
|To:
|Company Announcements
|Date:
|17 July 2017
|Company:
|F&C UK Real Estate Investments Limited
|LEI:
|231801XRCB89W6XTR23
Subject: Net Asset Value
Net Asset Value
The unaudited net asset value per share of F&C UK Real Estate Investments Limited ("FCRE") as at 30 June 2017 was 100.1 pence. This represents an increase of 1.8 per cent from the net asset value per share as at 31 March 2017 of 98.3 pence and a NAV total return for the quarter of 3.1 per cent.
The net asset value is based on the external valuation of the Group's property portfolio prepared by Cushman & Wakefield.
The net asset value is calculated under International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS").
The net asset value includes all income to 30 June 2017 and is calculated after deduction of all dividends paid prior to that date. It does not include a provision for the dividend for the quarter to 30 June 2017, which is expected to be paid in September 2017.
Share Price
The share price was 106.8 pence per share at 30 June 2017, which represented a premium of 6.7 per cent to the NAV per share announced above. The share price total return for the quarter was 6.4 per cent.
Breakdown of NAV movement
Set out below is a breakdown of the change to the unaudited net asset value per share calculated under IFRS over the period from 31 March 2017 to 30 June 2017.
|Pence per share
|% of opening NAV
|Net asset value per share as at 31 March 2017
|98.3
|Unrealised movement in valuation of property portfolio (including the effect of gearing)
|2.1
|2.1*
|Movement in revenue reserves
|(0.3)
|(0.3)
|Net asset value per share as at 30 June 2017
|100.1
|1.8
* The un-geared increase in the valuation of the property portfolio over the quarter to 30 June 2017 was 1.7%.
The net gearing as at 30 June 2017 was 27.2%#
# Bank debt (less net current assets) divided by fair value of investment properties
|Portfolio Analysis
|£m
|% of portfolio as at 30 June 2017
|% capital value movement in quarter
|Offices
|89.5
|26.7
|1.0
|West End
|25.9
|7.7
|-
|South East
|33.7
|10.1
|0.3
|Rest of UK
|29.9
|8.9
|2.6
|Retail
|64.6
|19.3
|(0.1)
|West End
|7.5
|2.3
|-
|Rest of London
|3.9
|1.2
|-
|South East
|18.3
|5.4
|0.1
|Rest of UK
|34.9
|10.4
|(0.2)
|Industrial
|106.0
|31.6
|4.3
|South East
|106.0
|31.6
|4.3
|Retail Warehouse
|75.2
|22.4
|0.5
|Rest of London
|8.8
|2.6
|1.7
|Rest of UK
|66.4
|19.8
|0.3
|Total Property
|335.3
|100.0
|1.7
Property Purchases and Sales
During the quarter, the Group sold 47/49 Linthorpe Road, Middlesbrough for £1 million which compared with its valuation of £1 million as at 31 March 2017. There were no other purchases or sales in the quarter.
Summary Balance Sheet
|£m
|Pence per share
|% of Net Assets
|Property Portfolio per Valuation Report
|335.3
|139.3
|139.2
|Adjustment for lease incentives
|(4.5)
(1.9)
(1.9)
|Fair Value of Property Portfolio
|330.8
|137.4
|137.3
|Cash
|16.6
|6.9
|6.9
|Trade and other receivables
|5.2
|2.2
|2.2
|Trade and other payables
|(6.7)
|(2.8)
|(2.8)
|Interest-bearing loans
|(105.1)
|(43.6)
|(43.6)
|Net Assets at 30 June 2017
|240.8
|100.1
|100.0
The property portfolio will next be valued by an external valuer during September 2017 and the net asset value per share as at 30 September 2017 will be announced in October 2017.
This announcement contains inside information.
Enquiries:
The Company Secretary
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Trafalgar Court
Les Banques
St Peter Port
Guernsey
GY1 3QL
Tel: 01481 745001
Fax: 01481 745051
Peter Lowe
Scott Macrae
F&C Investment Business Ltd
Tel: 0207 628 8000
Fax: 0131 225 2375