Rolta Selected for a Prestigious Geospatial Digital Transformation Program in Middle East

MUMBAI, July 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Rolta today announced that it has been selected to provide a transformational Geospatial solution worth $10.8 million for one of the largest countries in the Middle East. This solution will be an integral element for supporting a prestigious national level Digital Transformation program to fulfil their ambitious vision spanning the next 15-years.

Governments and their agencies require the right geographically referenced locational information and tools to respond to the national agenda for achieving sustainable development. With close to 80% of the data having a locational context, a rich digital geospatial repository forms the foundation for a variety of programs such as Defence and National Security, Smart and Safe city planning including emergency response planning, disaster management, natural resource management and utilities infrastructure management to name just a few. For this project, Rolta has been entrusted to create a seamless digital repository comprising of up-to-date mapping and geospatial information covering the entire nation with an integrated bilingual Geoportal for secure multi-channel dissemination and collaboration. Rolta will be leveraging its rich IP and state-of-the-art technologies to automate and accelerate the creation of this vast repository. Rolta's Cloud-enabled IP led Geospatial Fusion' together with Spatial Analytics suites will form the core for the Geoportal which supports innovative enhancements for elevation and geodetic services, integration of hydrographic data, etc. This portal will also provide executive dashboards for business and spatial analysis to support decision making and will be accessible by other agencies across the country for the development of sustainable Smart Cities.

Following the award, Mr. K. K. Singh, Chairman and Managing Director of Rolta Group stated, "We are glad to have been selected again by the customer to implement their visionary digital transformation solution having successfully delivered solutions for the initial phases of their journey. Rolta's ability to provide end-to-end IP led Geospatial solutions covering the entire value chain from GIS and mapping data creation to seamless integration with business systems and rich spatial analytics was a clear differentiator resulting in this award."

About Rolta:

Rolta is a leading provider of innovative IP-led IT solutions for many vertical segments, including Federal and State Governments, Utilities, Oil & Gas, Petrochemicals, Financial Services, Manufacturing, Retail, and Healthcare. Rolta is recognized for its extensive portfolio of solutions based on field proven Rolta IP tailored for Indian Defence and Homeland Security. By uniquely combining its expertise in the IT, Engineering and Geospatial domains, Rolta develops State-of-the-Art Digital Solutions incorporating rich Rolta IP in the areas of Cloud, Mobility, IoT, BI and Big Data Analytics. Rolta is a multinational organization headquartered in India and the Company's shares have been publicly traded for more than 25 years in India.

