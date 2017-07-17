

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The euro slipped against its major counterparts in the early European session on Monday.



The euro hit a 4-day low of 1.4484 against the loonie, off its early high of 1.4515.



The single currency dropped to 1.1033 against the franc, 128.74 against the yen and 1.1435 against greenback, from its previous highs of 1.1055 and 129.15 and a 5-day high of 1.1475, respectively.



The euro is likely to find support around 126.00 against the yen, 1.13 against the greenback, 1.08 against the franc and 1.43 against the loonie.



