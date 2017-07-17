WisdomTree Issuer plc - Daily Fund Prices 14-July-17
Dealing Fund Date ISIN Code Shares Base Net Assets NAV/Share
in Issue Currency
WisdomTree Emerging Asia Equity Income UCITS ETF 14/07/2017 IE00BYPGT035 1350000 USD 14,976,314.63 11.0936
WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income UCITS ETF 14/07/2017 IE00BQQ3Q067 1965000 USD 29,430,181.71 14.9772
WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 14/07/2017 IE00BDF12W49 45152 USD 820,826.04 18.1792
WisdomTree Emerging Markets Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 14/07/2017 IE00BQZJBM26 750000 USD 12,821,928.96 17.0959
WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity UCITS ETF - USD 14/07/2017 IE00BZ1GHD37 750000 USD 7,625,592.73 10.1675
WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity UCITS ETF - USD Acc 14/07/2017 IE00BYMLZY74 3025000 USD 30,754,887.53 10.1669
WisdomTree Europe Equity Income UCITS ETF 14/07/2017 IE00BQZJBX31 2975000 EUR 38,153,276.73 12.8246
WisdomTree Europe Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 14/07/2017 IE00BDF16007 21000 EUR 294,613.31 14.0292
WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 14/07/2017 IE00BYQCZT11 71600 CHF 1,197,536.78 16.7254
WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 14/07/2017 IE00BYQCZX56 211000 EUR 3,562,532.28 16.884
WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 14/07/2017 IE00BYQCZQ89 140010 GBP 1,587,676.98 11.3397
WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 14/07/2017 IE00BVXBH163 3220000 USD 55,849,802.26 17.3447
WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged Acc 14/07/2017 IE00BYQCZP72 1960000 USD 37,641,583.87 19.2049
WisdomTree Europe Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 14/07/2017 IE00BQZJC527 3230000 EUR 56,341,013.20 17.443
WisdomTree Europe Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF Acc 14/07/2017 IE00BDF16114 106000 EUR 1,556,898.53 14.6877
WisdomTree Eurozone Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - EUR 14/07/2017 IE00BZ56SY76 21000 EUR 308,479.14 14.6895
WisdomTree Eurozone Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 14/07/2017 IE00BZ56TQ67 83000 EUR 1,325,479.92 15.9696
WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 14/07/2017 IE00BYQCZ914 72000 CHF 1,336,261.83 18.5592
WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 14/07/2017 IE00BYQCZC44 141000 EUR 2,313,794.52 16.4099
WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 14/07/2017 IE00BVXBGY20 2030000 GBP 21,207,931.77 10.4473
WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 14/07/2017 IE00BYQCZ682 70010 USD 1,271,793.65 18.1659
WisdomTree Global Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD 14/07/2017 IE00BZ56RN96 16000 USD 302,001.69 18.8751
WisdomTree Global Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD Acc 14/07/2017 IE00BZ56SW52 250000 USD 4,802,016.35 19.2081
WisdomTree India Quality UCITS ETF - USD 14/07/2017 IE00BDGSNK96 187500 USD 3,290,155.10 17.5475
WisdomTree India Quality UCITS ETF - USD Acc 14/07/2017 IE00BDGSNL04 187500 USD 3,290,010.75 17.5467
WisdomTree ISEQ 20 UCITS ETF 14/07/2017 IE00BVFB1H83 1600000 EUR 22,069,643.55 13.7935
WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 14/07/2017 IE00BYQCZL35 301250 CHF 5,508,609.26 18.2858
WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged Acc 14/07/2017 IE00BYQCZJ13 601000 EUR 9,406,201.53 15.6509
WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 14/07/2017 IE00BYQCZF74 600010 GBP 6,349,248.04 10.5819
WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - JPY Acc 14/07/2017 IE00BYQCZN58 451000 USD 8,317,539.63 18.4424
WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 14/07/2017 IE00BVXC4854 11250000 USD 175,403,601.50 15.5914
WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged Acc 14/07/2017 IE00BYQCZD50 15000 USD 250,021.21 16.6681
WisdomTree UK Equity Income UCITS ETF 14/07/2017 IE00BYPGTJ26 980000 GBP 5,458,400.22 5.5698
WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF 14/07/2017 IE00BQZJBQ63 2145000 USD 39,846,905.51 18.5766
WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged Acc 14/07/2017 IE00BD6RZW23 65000 EUR 1,031,370.46 15.8672
WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged Acc 14/07/2017 IE00BD6RZZ53 130000 GBP 1,830,965.45 14.0843
WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 14/07/2017 IE00BD6RZT93 146000 USD 2,574,991.65 17.6369
WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD 14/07/2017 IE00BZ56RD98 16000 USD 305,056.51 19.066
WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD Acc 14/07/2017 IE00BZ56RG20 195000 USD 3,756,782.56 19.2656
WisdomTree US Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 14/07/2017 IE00BQZJBT94 845000 USD 16,160,458.49 19.1248
