Statkraft AS: Statkraft AS: Release of second quarter results 2017

Statkraft discloses second quarter results 2017 on Thursday 20 July 2017 at 08:00 a.m. CET.

Material will be available on Statkraft's website www.statkraft.com (http://www.statkraft.com/) and Oslo Stock Exchange's news service www.newsweb.no (http://www.newsweb.no/).

Presentation

09:00 a.m. CET: Public presentation in English for investors, analysts and media at Statkraft, Lilleakerveien 6, Oslo. The presentation is webcasted live on www.statkraft.com (http://www.statkraft.com/).

To attend the presentation in Oslo, please send your registration to yngve.froshaug@statkraft.com (mailto:yngve.froshaug@statkraft.com).

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.