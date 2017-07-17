Head Up Display Market Worth $13.5 Billion By 2025 | CAGR: 25.9%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, July 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The globalhead up displays (HUD) marketsize is expected to reach USD 13.5 billion by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. In terms of shipments HUD systems demand would reach 34.87 million units by the year 2025.

A Head Up Display is computerized systems that projects information onto the screen in vicinity to the viewer on screen or by means of a separate display. The HUD systems projects data, images, and supporting information to driver or the viewer in such a way that the viewer can view both the outside world and the information simultaneously. Initially, the HUD displays were prominently deployed in aviation industry seeking deployment specifically in military aircrafts. Later, the HUD displays were hosted on to civil aircrafts by means of a secondary screen. In recent times, HUD system finds applications in dynamic application arenas including automobile windscreens, motorcycle helmets where the data is displayed on the visor.

Nowadays, numerous luxury car manufactures such as Daimler AG and BMW AG have started incorporating HUD displays in their premium automobile models. Imminent future is expected to witness standardization of these HUD systems as they help in reducing accident proportion and ensure safer driving. HUD displays are even deployed in numerous gaming applications that seek deployment in conjunction with augmented reality technology. In the coming years, the automotive sector will endure to be the major contributor to the HUD market, nevertheless, the solicitation of HUDs in the wearables segment will witness the highest growth during the forecast period.

The demand from the automotive vertical and the increasing growth opportunities in the wearables sector are driving the growth of the HUD market. Automotive manufacturers are concentrating on ensuring HUD systems design, and economic assessment capability of deployment in basic & mid-segment cars.

Browse full research report with TOC on "Head Up Display (HUD) Market Analysis By Application (Automotive, Aviation, Wearables), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, MEA), And Segment Forecasts, 2014 - 2025" at: http://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/head-up-display-hud-market



Further key findings from the report suggest:

The automotive HUD application segment dominated the market (in terms of market size) in 2015. HUD system further find solicitations in the aviation and wearables segments.

North America dominated the global market and accounted for the largest market share (in terms of revenue) in 2015; however, Asia Pacific region is anticipated to overgrow North America in terms of revenue by the year 2025.

The growing demand for HUD system can be attributed to the ever-growing demand for efficient and safe driving technology, across defense and civil sectors

Further, sports and premium car segments would initially witness higher adoption of HUD systems, whereas over the forecasts the HUD incorporation would increase in basic and mid-segment car segments.

The key industry participants include BAE Systems, Continental AG, DENSO Corporation, Elbit Systems, Visteon Corporation, Robert Bosch LLC, and YAZAKI Corporation

Grand View Research has segmented the HUD market based on applications, and regions:

Head Up Display Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 - 2025) Automotive Premium/Luxury Cars Sports Cars Basic & Mid-segment Cars Aviation Wearables Other

Head Up Display Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 - 2025) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany UK Asia Pacific China Japan India South America Brazil The Middle East & Africa



