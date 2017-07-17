Leaner Administration: Unicon Software Simplifies License Model

KARLSRUHE, Germany, July 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

With the combination of their previously independent licenses for eLux® RP and Scout Enterprise Management Suite®, Unicon Software aims to simplify the management and handling of licenses for their customers.

The new license, named "eLux & Scout Enterprise Management Suite" is available as of today. "At Unicon, we strive to develop products which allow for the easiest and most intuitive possible usage and administration. We have combined the formerly separated licenses for eLux® RP and the Scout Enterprise Management Suite® because we want to minimize the effort of our partners and their customers," says Unicon CEO Niels Keunecke. "Simplifying the licensing process is a logical step in customer relationship." The most significant difference to the old model: less organizational effort for Unicon's sales partners and their customers. Thin clients or other x86-based devices with pre-installed eLux RP 6 will no longer require a local license key for unmanaged operation.

"That way, we use eLux RP 6 on the device free of charge, but still licensed," explains Rüdiger Landto, Head of Client Business EMEIA at Fujitsu, a long-term partner of Unicon. "The combined license for eLux RP 6 and Scout Enterprise Management Suite 15 is beneficial to our customers, as the handling becomes clearer and easier, and requires less overall effort," says Landto.

For those preferring the traditional model, separate licenses for eLux RP (older than version 6) and Scout Enterprise Management Suite (older than version 15) remain available until further notice.

See http://udocs.unicon-software.com for details.

About Unicon Software

Unicon Software Entwicklungs- und Vertriebsgesellschaft mbH is an experienced provider of cloud computing solutions combined with thin client infrastructures. Unicon has been developing cloud computing software since 1993 and provides enterprises with IT solutions which are flexible, cost-effective and secure. Unicon's software solutions include the Linux-based, hardware-independent operating system eLux® and the Scout Enterprise Management Suite®, both of which are ideally suited for centralized IT landscapes. At present, eLux runs on more than one million thin clients in 65 countries.

For detailed information, please visit http://www.unicon-software.com .

