GrassMaster Installs New 'Hybrid' Pitch in Camp Nou

PARIS, July 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

FC Barcelona renews its trust inGrassMaster for the pitch in their iconic stadium. GrassMaster is a 100% natural grass pitch reinforced by 20 million polypropylene fibres. The fibres are injected 18 cm deep and 2 cm above the surface, approximately every 2 cm across the pitch. The reinforced natural grass system had previously been installed at Ciutat Esportiva Joan Gamper, the team's training center.

After years of studying the options to upgrade their field, FC Barcelona opted for Tarkett Sports' GrassMaster, which combines natural grass with synthetic fibres to provide an all-season consistency. The system had been tested at the club's training center and then installed on several fields of the Ciutat Esportiva, including the Camp Tito Vilanova, the first team's main training pitch.

FC Barcelona are relaying a new pitch after its extensive use during the post-season as many events are held on the grass of the legendary Camp Nou Stadium.



The ingenuity of the system lies both beneath and above the surface: the natural grass roots grow around the fibres, thus anchoring the field. The hybrid system ensures an always even and stable surface.

Other prestigious stadiums in Europe also chose GrassMaster this summer: the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza in Milan, for example, is installing the reinforced natural grass system for the sixth time.

About Tarkett Sports Hybrid Grass

Pioneer in hybrid grass technology since 1989, GrassMaster, previously known as Desso GrassMaster, was developed to reinforce the durability and lifespan of natural grass pitches for sports. GrassMaster is now part of Tarkett Sports and continues to lead the industry with its stitched hybrid technology and another new technology called PlayMaster, a carpet-based system that ensures instant playability.

About Tarkett

With net sales of more than €2.7bn in 2016, Tarkett is a worldwide leader of innovative flooring and sports surface solutions. The Group serves customers in over 100 countries across the globe. With 12,500 employees and 34 industrial sites, Tarkett sells 1.3 million square meters of flooring every day, for hospitals, schools, housing, hotels, offices, stores and sports fields. Committed to sustainable development, the Group has implemented an eco-innovation strategy and promotes a circular economy. Tarkett is listed on Euronext Paris (compartment A, ISIN: FR0004188670, ticker TKTT) as well as on the SBF 120 and CAC Mid 60 indexes. http://www.tarkett.com