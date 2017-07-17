LONDON, ENGLAND -- (Marketwired) -- 07/17/17 -- FXTM is a brand founded on customer service. Consequently, in just a few years this innovative broker has established itself as a market leader, building a strong reputation for cutting-edge products and localised services.

Education forms a vital part of FXTM's commitment to excellence. In 2016, the broker ran over 50 workshops and seminars internationally, thereby providing traders with access to high-quality training resources. The "global broker with a local touch", FXTM delivers education in a number of languages, and its platform includes products tailored to the individual needs of clients in different markets.

"Education is at the heart of everything we do," explained Andreas Thalassinos, FXTM's Head of Education. "Our in-depth workshops, seminars and webinars are extremely well attended; the audiences are highly engaged and actively participate in the discussions".

This localised approach won World Finance's FXTM the Best FX Broker, Asia award for 2017. Specifically, the broker's dedication to clients in this region, commitment to delivering world-class training, prominence at local events and the quality of its market commentary were key factors in the judges' decision.

FXTM's customer-centric approach also ensured its dominance in this year's Best Customer Service, Global category. Its multilingual customer support team, which works around the clock to provide assistance via both phone and Live Chat, stood out in particular. Indeed, statistics independently verified by PwC show that at over 90 percent, FXTM has one of the highest client satisfaction scores in the industry. Client security was another key consideration for the judging panel; in line with FXTM's ongoing commitment to securing trading conditions, the broker introduced negative balance protection six years before it became a regulatory necessity.

Martin Lamming, Head of Global marketing for FXTM, said: "We are really proud of this reward as it acknowledges our commitment to clients in terms of education and customer service, and we fully intend to keep raising the bar in terms of industry standards."

