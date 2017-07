BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 5:00 am ET Monday, Eurostat releases Eurozone consumer prices for June. Inflation is expected to be confirmed at 1.3 percent on year.



Ahead of the data, the euro traded mixed against its major rivals. While the euro fell against the franc, yen and the greenback, it rose back against the pound.



The euro was worth 1.1451 against the greenback, 128.91 against the yen, 1.1035 against the franc and 0.8759 against the pound as of 4:55 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX