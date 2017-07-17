Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 17, 2017) - YDreams Global Interactive Technologies Inc. (TSXV: YD) (OTC Pink: YDRMF) (FSE: A2AP0L) ("YDreams Global" or the "Company"), a creative and technology supplier for Fortune 500 brands such as Cisco, Qualcomm, Intel and Coca-Cola, joined forces with a world renowned Brazilian cancer hospital to create immersive, "gamified" experiences using virtual reality to teach teens about early diagnosis and prevention.

After one year of development, YDreams Global is launching the new project for Barretos' Cancer Hospital (the "Hospital") - one of the leading private cancer research treatment centers in the world, providing over 6,000 people with free of charge assistance in 18 specialties. The immersive experience is aimed at the younger audience and seeks to educate them on the advantages and life-saving possibilities of early detection of the disease.

The experience will be mobile and take place inside a custom made semi-trailer that will be taken through several major cities in Brazil. The inside is designed as a futuristic lab with two extra external rooms before and after the main activity. The Company and the Hospital have the intention to export the project to other countries. The roadshow kicks off July 18th in the state of São Paulo.

YDreams Global implemented the project using its expertise in Virtual Reality (VR) and Augmented Reality (AR) and the technologies behind the project are fully interactive, and developed over the last year by YDreams Global to be multi-phased. Featured activities involve virtual reality, gesture sensors, touchscreen devices and social network content sharing. After registration, participants will go to a mission briefing, where they will learn about the importance of the roles assigned to each one of them. Inside the trailer, each will have six different games with the highpoint being a collective VR experience. After leaving the trailer they will experience the final activities of their adventure throughout the human body.

CEO Daniel Japiassu states, "We created an experience to simulate a ship that was shrunk to fit inside the human body, where every member of the 'crew' will play a role in the mission to locate and fight cancer cells. Groups of six teenagers will have their specific 'orders' by a 'captain'. Naturally, this is all part of an immersive storytelling activity, in which every role will conclude in a single problem that will need the crew's combined resources to solve it."

Japiassu explains that, by developing a "game-like" approach, YDreams Global was able to create an attractive, mission-driven experience that will entice youngsters everywhere to participate, "We want them to feel that they're a part of something big and have fun - while the 'gaming oriented' experience will also teach them about signs in their day-to-day life that can be recognized as cancer-leading and why they should avoid certain habits. Activities with gamified elements are the best way to captivate the newer generations minds and hearts. They'll be able to share their experience through social media and take this knowledge with them for life," says Mr. Japiassu.

Founded over 50 years ago with humanitarian motivations by a wealthy family, the Barretos' Cancer Hospital is by far the most advanced Oncology hospital in Brazil with 100% assistance through the Brazilian public health system. Sustained mainly through donations by associates, the hospital is present today in 1,756 cities in 27 Brazilian states. They have over 3,500 employees and 380 full time doctors. The interactive trailer truck will spread out to youngsters all over the country highlighting the importance of their role in preventing cancer.

About YDreams Global

YDreams Global Interactive Technologies Inc. (www.ydreamsglobal.com) is a technology company with offices in Vancouver, Dubai, São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro, that combines Augmented and Virtual Reality Technology, Design and Intelligence to respond to the challenges and demands of today's users and consumers.

YDreams Global works as a partner for companies and brands to reframe their strategy through relevant human-centered ventures that integrates digital experience with the physical presence and venues. YDreams Global anticipates future challenges and connects them with the needs of the market, building innovative concepts and delivering them with international excellence.

YDreams Global have developed over 1,000 projects for clients all over the world, such as Adidas, Cisco, Nokia, Nike, Mercedes Benz, Coca-Cola, Santander, AmBev, Qualcomm, Unilever, City of Rio and Fiat.

More Information:

Daniel Japiassu

Director and Chief Executive Officer

Tel: 604-646-6910

hey@ydreamsglobal.com | www.ydreamsglobal.com | www.youtube.com/ydreamsglobal

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.