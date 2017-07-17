

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German shares were subdued on Monday despite another record close on Wall Street Friday and positive cues from Asia after Chinese GDP data beat estimates.



Traders awaited the final June reading of Eurozone CPI data for further clues on whether the European Central Bank is closer to tightening.



The benchmark DAX was down 37 points or 0.29 percent at 12,595 in late opening deals after closing 0.1 percent lower on Friday.



Automaker Daimler was little changed after settling a dispute with China's Chery over the use of the name EQ.



Rivals BMW and Volkswagen were mixed after reports that Germany is considering 'effective measures' to cut pollution from diesel engines



Software giant SAP edged down 0.2 percent after naming a new executive team in South Africa.



Food-processing machinery maker GEA slumped 5 percent after cutting its 2017 profit guidance.



