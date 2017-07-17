Sandvik: Interim Report Second Quarter 2017

SANDVIKEN, Sweden, July 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Second quarter 2017
Continuing operations
- Order intake 24,533 million SEK
- Revenues 23,553 million SEK
- Operating profit 3,271 million SEK
- Operating margin 13.9%
- Adjusted operating profit 3,721 million SEK
- Adjusted operating margin 15.8%
- Profit after financial items 3,045 million SEK
- Earnings per share 1.75 SEK
- Cash flow from operations 2,493 million SEK
Discontinued operations
- Order intake 407 million SEK
- Revenues 893 million SEK
- Operating profit 13 million SEK
Group Total
- Order intake 24,940 million SEK
- Revenues 24,446 million SEK
- Operating profit 3,284 million SEK
- Operating margin 13.4%
- Adjusted operating profit 3,734 million SEK
- Adjusted operating margin 15.3%
- Earnings per share 1.76 SEK
- Cash flow from operations 2,225 million SEK
Additional information may be obtained from Sandvik Investor Relations,phone +46-8-456-14-94 (Ann-Sofie Nordh), +46-8-456-11-94 (Anna Vilogorac) or e-mailing info.ir@sandvik.com
A presentation and teleconference will be held on 17 July 2017 at 13:00 CET. Information is available at home.sandvik/investors
Stockholm, 17 July 2017
Sandvik Aktiebolag (publ)
Björn Rosengren
President and CEO
This information is information that Sandvik AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at about 11.30 CET on 17 July 2017.
This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com
http://news.cision.com/sandvik/r/interim-report-second-quarter-2017,c2308432
The following files are available for download:
http://mb.cision.com/Main/208/2308432/700872.pdf
Interim report 2017 Q2