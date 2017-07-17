Sandvik: Interim Report Second Quarter 2017

SANDVIKEN, Sweden, July 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Second quarter 2017

Continuing operations

Order intake 24,533 million SEK

Revenues 23,553 million SEK

Operating profit 3,271 million SEK

Operating margin 13.9%

Adjusted operating profit 3,721 million SEK

Adjusted operating margin 15.8%

Profit after financial items 3,045 million SEK

Earnings per share 1.75 SEK

Cash flow from operations 2,493 million SEK

Discontinued operations

Order intake 407 million SEK

Revenues 893 million SEK

Operating profit 13 million SEK

Group Total

Order intake 24,940 million SEK

Revenues 24,446 million SEK

Operating profit 3,284 million SEK

Operating margin 13.4%

Adjusted operating profit 3,734 million SEK

Adjusted operating margin 15.3%

Earnings per share 1.76 SEK

Cash flow from operations 2,225 million SEK

Additional information may be obtained from Sandvik Investor Relations,phone +46-8-456-14-94 (Ann-Sofie Nordh), +46-8-456-11-94 (Anna Vilogorac) or e-mailing info.ir@sandvik.com

A presentation and teleconference will be held on 17 July 2017 at 13:00 CET. Information is available at home.sandvik/investors

Stockholm, 17 July 2017

Sandvik Aktiebolag (publ)

Björn Rosengren

President and CEO

This information is information that Sandvik AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at about 11.30 CET on 17 July 2017.

