sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 17.07.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 558 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

14,23 Euro		-0,226
-1,56 %
WKN: 865956 ISIN: SE0000667891 Ticker-Symbol: SVKB 
Aktie:
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
OMX Stockholm 30
1-Jahres-Chart
SANDVIK AB Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SANDVIK AB 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
14,05
14,079
12:41
14,05
14,079
12:41
17.07.2017 | 11:26
(4 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Sandvik: Interim Report Second Quarter 2017

SANDVIKEN, Sweden, July 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Second quarter 2017

Continuing operations

  • Order intake 24,533 million SEK
  • Revenues 23,553 million SEK
  • Operating profit 3,271 million SEK
  • Operating margin 13.9%
  • Adjusted operating profit 3,721 million SEK
  • Adjusted operating margin 15.8%
  • Profit after financial items 3,045 million SEK
  • Earnings per share 1.75 SEK
  • Cash flow from operations 2,493 million SEK

Discontinued operations

  • Order intake 407 million SEK
  • Revenues 893 million SEK
  • Operating profit 13 million SEK

Group Total

  • Order intake 24,940 million SEK
  • Revenues 24,446 million SEK
  • Operating profit 3,284 million SEK
  • Operating margin 13.4%
  • Adjusted operating profit 3,734 million SEK
  • Adjusted operating margin 15.3%
  • Earnings per share 1.76 SEK
  • Cash flow from operations 2,225 million SEK

Additional information may be obtained from Sandvik Investor Relations,phone +46-8-456-14-94 (Ann-Sofie Nordh), +46-8-456-11-94 (Anna Vilogorac) or e-mailing info.ir@sandvik.com

A presentation and teleconference will be held on 17 July 2017 at 13:00 CET. Information is available at home.sandvik/investors

Stockholm, 17 July 2017

Sandvik Aktiebolag (publ)

Björn Rosengren

President and CEO

This information is information that Sandvik AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at about 11.30 CET on 17 July 2017.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/sandvik/r/interim-report-second-quarter-2017,c2308432

The following files are available for download:

http://mb.cision.com/Main/208/2308432/700872.pdf

Interim report 2017 Q2


© 2017 PR Newswire