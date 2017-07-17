

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French shares were marginally lower in choppy trade on Monday despite another record close on Wall Street Friday and positive cues from Asia after Chinese GDP data beat estimates.



Traders awaited the final June reading of Eurozone CPI data for further clues on whether the European Central Bank is closer to tightening.



The benchmark CAC 40 was down 3 points or 0.06 percent at 5,232 in late opening deals after closing little changed on Friday.



