In the period 10 July 2017 to 14 July 2017, Alm. Brand A/S bought own shares for a total amount of DKK 5.5 million as part of the share buyback programme of up to DKK 300 million announced on 1 March 2017.



The share buy-back programme is expected to run until the end of March 2018. In aggregate, shares of DKK 101.2 million were bought back, equivalent to 33.7% of the overall programme.



Under the share buyback programme, the following transactions were made during week 28:





Date No. of Average purchase Transaction shares price (DKK) value (DKK) 10 July 2017 31,707 59.00 1,870,713 11 July 2017 12,195 59.25 722,554 12 July 2017 12,195 59.50 725,603 13 July 2017 17,073 59.50 1,015,844 14 July 2017 19,512 59.50 1,160,964 Accumulated during the period 92,682 59.30 5,495,677 Accumulated under the share 1,757,298 57.60 101,219,767 buyback programme





Danske Bank manages the share buyback programme, which is completed in accordance with Commission Regulation (EC) No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 (the "Market Abuse Regulation").



Following the above transactions, Alm. Brand holds 4,374,652 own shares, equivalent to 2.6% of the share capital.



Transactional data relating to share buy-backs is provided on the following pages in detailed form and in aggregated form, in accordance with Commission's Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016.



Detailed transaction data





10 July 2017 11 July 2017 12 July 2017 13 July 2017 14 July 2017 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Number VWAP Number VWAP Number VWAP Number VWAP Number VWAP of DKK of DKK of DKK of DKK of DKK shares shares share share share s s s -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 18,807 59.00 11,447 59.24 12,195 59.50 17,073 59.50 19,512 59.50 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 12,900 59.00 748 59.43 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 31,707 59.00 12,195 59.25 12,195 59.50 17,073 59.50 19,512 59.50 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



10 July 2017 Volume Price Venue Time CET ---------------------------------------------- 31,707 59.00 ---------------------------------------------- 100 59.00 XCSE 20170710 16:41:01.325000 1,057 59.00 BATE 20170710 16:41:01.326000 1,000 59.00 BATE 20170710 16:41:01.326000 1,000 59.00 BATE 20170710 16:41:01.326000 1,000 59.00 BATE 20170710 16:41:01.326000 2,000 59.00 BATE 20170710 16:41:01.326000 2,000 59.00 BATE 20170710 16:41:01.326000 2,000 59.00 BATE 20170710 16:41:01.326000 283 59.00 BATE 20170710 16:41:01.326000 558 59.00 BATE 20170710 16:41:01.326000 592 59.00 BATE 20170710 16:41:01.326000 1,410 59.00 BATE 20170710 16:41:01.326000 18,707 59.00 XCSE 20170710 16:43:50.999062



11 July 2017 Volume Price Venue Time CET ---------------------------------------------- 12,195 59.25 ---------------------------------------------- 1,917 59.00 XCSE 20170711 9:08:43.564000 480 59.00 XCSE 20170711 9:08:43.564000 103 59.00 BATE 20170711 9:08:43.565000 48 59.50 XCSE 20170711 11:27:26.615000 4 59.50 XCSE 20170711 11:27:26.615000 117 59.50 XCSE 20170711 11:27:26.615000 438 59.50 XCSE 20170711 11:27:26.615000 1,248 59.50 XCSE 20170711 11:27:26.615000 569 59.50 BATE 20170711 11:27:26.616000 76 59.50 BATE 20170711 11:27:26.616000 7,195 59.25 XCSE 20170711 17:02:29.801517



12 July 2017 Volume Price Venue Time CET ---------------------------------------------- 12,195 59.50 ---------------------------------------------- 4,735 59.50 XCSE 20170712 10:57:32.907000 265 59.50 XCSE 20170712 10:57:32.907000 7,195 59.50 XCSE 20170712 17:02:33.631024



13 July 2017 Volume Price Venue Time CET ---------------------------------------------- 17,073 59.50 ---------------------------------------------- 7,000 59.50 XCSE 20170713 16:35:45.780000 10,073 59.50 XCSE 20170713 17:04:57.684470



14 July 2017 Volume Price Venue Time CET ---------------------------------------------- 19,512 59.50 ---------------------------------------------- 8,000 59.50 XCSE 20170714 16:17:02.961000 11,512 59.50 XCSE 20170714 17:04:41.611355



