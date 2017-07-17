Oil Water Separator Market Worth 9.13 Billion USD by 2022

PUNE, India, July 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The report"Oil Water Separator Market by Application (Industrial, Marine, Aerospace, Power Generation, Defense), Type (Above Ground OWS, Below Ground OWS, Marine OWS), Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA, South America) - Global Forecast to 2022", published by MarketsandMarkets', the market is projected to reach USD 9.13 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 3.9% from 2017 to 2022.

Increasing demand for oil water separators from various process industries and rising need for wastewater management solutions across the globe are major factors driving the growth of the global oil water separator market.

The industrial segment is the fastest-growing application segment of the global oil water separator market

Based on application, the industrial segment of the global oil water separator market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2017 to 2022. This growth is mainly attributed to factors such as rapid urbanization and industrialization and implementation of various government regulations concerning the discharge of wastewater into the environment.

The above ground OWS segment is the fastest-growing type segment of the global oil water separator market

Based on type, the above ground OWS segment of the global Oil Water Separator Market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Increased deployment of above ground oil water separators by various industries, such as oil & gas and petrochemicals, is projected to drive the demand for above ground OWS in the coming years. In addition, low installation costs and ease of installation of above ground oil water separators have further contributed to the growth of the above ground OWS segment.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest-growing market for oil water separator during the forecast period

The oil water separator market in the Asia Pacific region isprojected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2017 to 2022, owing to the rising demand for oil water separators from process industries in this region. Furthermore, stringent environmental regulations concerning wastewater discharge from industries are driving the growth of the oil water separator market in the Asia Pacific region.

Key players operating in the global oil water separator market include Alfa Laval AB (Sweden), Andritz AG (Austria), GEA Group AG (Germany), AB SKF (Sweden), Siemens AG (Germany), Sulzer Chemtech Ltd. (Switzerland), Parker-Hannifin Corporation (US), Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (Finland), and Donaldson Company, Inc. (US). Expansions, new product launches, and agreements are major strategies adopted by key players to enhance their businesses.

