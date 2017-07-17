

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Eurozone inflation slowed to a 6-month low in June as estimated, final data from Eurostat showed Monday.



Inflation eased slightly to 1.3 percent in June from 1.4 percent in May. The rate came in line with the flash estimate published on June 30.



This was the weakest rate seen so far this year. The European Central Bank targets inflation 'below, but close to 2 percent'.



On a monthly basis, the harmonized index of consumer prices remained flat in June.



Core inflation that excludes energy, food, alcohol and tobacco, increased to 1.1 percent in June, in line with preliminary estimate, from 0.9 percent a month ago.



The largest upward impacts to the euro area annual inflation came from accommodation services, package holidays and tobacco, while telecommunication, social protection and bread & cereals had the biggest downward impact.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX