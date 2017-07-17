

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Croatia's consumer price inflation eased for the second straight month in June, figures from the Croatian Bureau of Statistics showed Monday.



The consumer price index rose 0.7 percent year-over-year in June, slower than the 1.1 climb in May. The measure has been rising since December last year.



Prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages grew 2.3 percent annually in June and clothing and footwear prices went up by 1.4 percent. In contrast, utility costs dropped 0.4 percent.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices fell 0.5 percent from May, when it decreased by 0.2 percent.



