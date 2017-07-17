Trading in Ellen AB's paid subscription shares is to cease. The last trading day is July, 20, 2017.



Short name: ELN BTA --------------------------- ISIN code: SE0009978604 --------------------------- Orderbook ID: 139011 ---------------------------



