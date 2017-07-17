DENVER, CO -- (Marketwired) -- 07/17/17 -- Dewmar International BMC, Inc. (OTC PINK: DEWM) (the "Company") today announced that its Board Member, Dr. Derrick Brooks, M.D. is a contributing author to an application to assist a Louisiana company in the execution and pursuit of a contract to be named the sole operator of a Medical Marijuana Cultivation and Production Facility Operator for Southern University A&M.

Dr. Brooks has been a member of the Dewmar Board of Directors for more than 5 years as the Company's medical liaison for functional food and beverage product review. He has taken particular interest in the positive therapeutic outcomes of cannabis, CBD and THC formulations.

"I am happy to be appointed as a key personnel medical practitioner with a very strong and diverse team of other professionals and healthcare experts in order to pursue the second and final cannabis cultivation and research license in the state of Louisiana," said Dr. Brooks. "My focus will be in general cannabis therapeutic dosing for pain management; while medical director Dr. Donisha Dunn-Lombard's focus will be on psychiatry, PTSD and pain. Dr. Ato Wright will focus on various types of cancer and oncology therapies. Our unique team of local physicians was organized by the Dewmar International executive staff."

As a company, Dewmar International identified a critical area of intellectual property that they believe can secure several of the largest healthcare markets existing in the country today to share with Dr. Brooks to help Southern University monetize its cannabis research and development plan.

About Dewmar International BMC, Inc.

Dewmar International BMC, Inc. is a certified service-disabled veteran-owned business concern, new product development, manufacturing and brand management company. Established in 2003, Dewmar's primary business strategy has been in creating high profit margins with functional foods and beverages, such as Lean Slow Motion Potion™ and Kush Cakes™ as one of the top 3 national selling relaxation beverages and brownie in the U.S. market. The company has offices in Clinton, MS; Houston, TX: Denver, CO and New Orleans, LA. Dewmar was rated by the Mississippi Business Journal in 2015 as one of the State's top 15 publicly traded companies.

