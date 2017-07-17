VANCOUVER, BC--(Marketwired - July 17, 2017) - Solar Alliance Energy Inc. ('Solar Alliance') or (the 'Company') (TSX VENTURE: SAN) (OTC: SAENF) is pleased to announce it has completed the installation of a 6.3 kW solar system on William Shatner's home. Solar Alliance is working with Mr. Shatner to promote the benefits of solar energy through an exciting public awareness campaign titled "Join the Alliance -- Save Money, Save the World" and the installation of a solar system on his home was the first stage of the campaign. The Solar Alliance team of installation professionals worked closely with Mr. Shatner to determine his solar requirements, design a custom solution and ensure a flawless installation.

"The installation process was straightforward and the team was professional. We are already experiencing the benefits of solar energy," said Mr. Shatner. "I am committed to creating a better world through action and this is one small step towards a cleaner future that is less dependent on fossil fuels. I am proud to be part of an alliance of homeowners who have made the switch to solar. You can save money and help the planet by going solar. I did!"

"Mr. Shatner is a strong voice for environmental sustainability and it was a great experience installing a solar system on his home," said Chairman and CEO Jason Bak. "This public awareness campaign will bring a strong message to thousands of businesses and homeowners: solar energy is affordable, it will save you money and it will provide positive environmental benefits. With his unique brand of humor and international celebrity, Mr. Shatner is the perfect advocate for solar energy."

Solar Alliance is developing the solar awareness campaign in order to support the widespread adoption of solar energy. Once it is complete, the campaign will be rolled out across Solar Alliance's social media platforms, including Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

William Shatner has cultivated a career spanning over 50 years as an award-winning actor, director, producer, writer, recording artist, and horseman. He is one of Hollywood's most recognizable figures and a major philanthropist. In 1966, Shatner originated the role of "Captain James T. Kirk" in the television series Star Trek. The series spawned a feature film franchise where Shatner returned as Captain Kirk in seven of the Star Trek movies, one of which he directed. Shatner played the title role in the hit television series T.J. Hooker before hosting television's first reality-based series, Rescue 911. Shatner continues to act, write, produce and direct while still making time to work with charities and further his passion in equestrian sports.

Solar Alliance is a sales, marketing and development company focused on residential, commercial and industrial solar installations. Since we were founded in 2003, we have developed wind and solar projects that provide enough electricity to power 150,000 homes. Solar Alliance is committed to an exceptional customer experience, effective marketing campaigns and superior lead generation in order to drive sales and generate value for shareholders. Our passion is improving life through ingenuity, simplicity and freedom of choice. We make solar simple and our goal is to install solar on every available rooftop in America.

