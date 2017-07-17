Calypso and LIST partner to fully automate the end-to-end trading process

LONDON andPISA, Italy, July 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Calypso Technology Inc. , a leading provider of capital markets and investment management software, and LIST , an innovative software vendor of technology for electronic trading, today announced their partnership to deliver execution and compliance solutions fully integrated with Calypso's front to back platform.

Exploiting LIST's technology and its integration with Calypso's platform, the two companies have agreed with a major European bank to deliver a MiFID II compliant Enterprise Platform - covering Record Keeping, Monitoring and Reporting - and transforming the voice-based, Fixed Income OTC business of the bank into a fully digitised workflow.

"An end-to-end digitisation of the trading process is essential to risk management, compliance and cost efficiency," says Philippe Carrel, Chief Alliance Officer of Calypso. "By integrating with the advanced solutions of our partner, LIST, Calypso delivers a uniquely integrated solution, which meets the requirements of MIFID II while leveraging the trading and risk management features of the platform, and is available on Cloud."

"LIST is delighted to have established a partnership with a leader in capital markets software such as Calypso," says Andrea Simonelli, co-founder and COO of LIST. "Over the last three decades, we developed an unparalleled experience in delivering technology for electronic trading and compliance. We are convinced that the market today requires an even stronger end-to-end integration and this is why we believe that the integration of LIST trading and compliance capabilities to Calypso delivers significant value to the market."

About Calypso Technology

Calypso Technology, Inc. is a Cloud-enabled provider of cross-asset front-to-back technology solutions for financial markets. Its award-winning solutions improve reliability, adaptability and scalability across several verticals, including capital markets, investment management, central banking, clearing, treasury & liquidity, and collateral. For the past 20 years, Calypso has delivered innovative software for trading, risk management, processing, and accounting, bringing simplicity to complex challenges.

With over 35,000 users in over 60 countries, Calypso is on the cutting-edge of emerging technologies. "Calypso" is a registered trademark of Calypso Technology, Inc. in the U.S., EU and other jurisdictions.Other parties' trademarks or service marks are the property of their respective owners and should be treated as such.

About LIST

Founded in 1985, with three decades of experience in developing innovative solutions for electronic trading and regulatory compliance, LIST operates worldwide with 135 clients in 15 countries. LIST's customers include global financial firms, sell-side brokers, buy-side institutions, regional and local banks as well as regulated markets and trading venues.

LIST has developed an unrivalled expertise in building electronic trading systems for Fixed Income and Equities. LIST offers multi-asset, multi-venue MiFID II ready platforms for electronic trading, eCommerce and brokerage as well as Best Execution, SOR and internalization solutions.

