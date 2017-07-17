Egencia Expense is Open for Business

So far, 29 companies are partnered up to provide one-click expense capabilities

LONDON, July 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Egencia®, the business travel arm of the Expedia group, demonstrates the success of its new expense management suite at the GBTA Convention in Boston with demos of its first fully-integrated global travel and expense solution with expense software provider, Chrome River.

In February 2017, Egencia announced plans to revolutionise the expense management space by solving user needs that were previously ignored by accounting-based solutions.

The cornerstone of the Egencia expense management suite is an integrated travel and expense capability that simplifies expense reports for the user. In a market where global business travellers say filing expense reports should take 23 percent less time than it does today, and 41 percent still create paper expense reports manually, automation solves a key pain point for road warriors.Even for those using expense solutions, the task is complicated with multiple windows or log-ins - a separate one for the travel management tool, credit card account, and expense solution. To solve this, Egencia Integrated Travel and Expense uses one log-in and one data source for everything. Global expense provider Chrome River is the first Egencia partner to offer this solution.

"Many of our customers have travellers using our solution around the globe. Working with Egencia allows us to extend the same great experience to all our customers throughout the travel booking and expense process, no matter where they are in the world," says Chrome River CEO, Alan Rich.

Also at the heart of the Egencia expense solution is the Egencia Open Connect Platform. As the name suggests, it is designed to open up the market to any expense provider by simplifying data transfers between partners. Today, along with Chrome River, 29 partners have signed up, including Microsoft, Coupa, MobileXpense, and Expensify.

"The difference between a good travel program and a great one is choice. We designed an open solution to let our customers choose the expense management tool they want. Then we improve on that by giving users access directly from the Egencia platform - turning the chore of filing expenses into a simple click of a button," explains Rob Greyber, president of Egencia. "The result is seamless. Users can have an expense system and a travel solution all in one place. The market reaction is very positive and we are happy that so many partners have joined us already."

