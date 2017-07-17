Undercurrent News Reveals Seafood's Top Dealmakers as Global Consolidation Gathers Pace

LONDON, July 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

- Insight from top dealmakers on key seafood M&A trends

- Profiles of top 40 industry consolidators, leading 35 private equities and five 'new capital' firms all racing to consolidate seafood sector

- Ranking and profile of top 30 advisors

- Timeline and table of 200+ deals that took place in 2015-May 2017, along with supporting charts and maps

- For more information: https://www.undercurrentnews.com/report/seafoods-top-dealmakers

Seafood companies are increasingly looking to deals beyond their area and sector as they seek to secure access to resources and markets, a new report reveals.

Salmon farmers are expanding into whitefish, pelagic fishing leaders are going into shrimp and tuna, and African harvesters are diversifying into the US and Australia, according to Undercurrent News' "Seafood's Top Dealmakers: Cross-border, cross-sector consolidation gathers pace" report.

The fruit of months of research, including interviews with leading investors, analysts and executives, the report reveals industry players made 47 cross border deals in 2016, up 38% year-on-year.

Cross-sector transactions in 2016 were flat y-o-y, but the year witnessed larger cross-sector deals, such as Canada's Cooke Group's takeover of US-based Icicle Seafoods; Dutch pelagic, whitefish and shrimp giant Parlevliet and van der Plas (P&P) acquiring a French tuna fleet; and Thai Union Group buying into US restaurant chain Red Lobster Seafood Co.

"There is a global consolidation game going on. For us, the writing's on the wall," Ignacio Kleiman, who runs M&A advisory firm Antarctica Advisors, told Undercurrent News.

Investors and 'new capital' players such as Legend Holdings or Nomad Foods are showing interest in the sector, though it is industry players that appear to be leading the charge: deals from financial investors in the sector were flat in 2016, compared to a 13% increase for seafood companies.

Companies such as the afore-mentioned Thai Union; Cooke and P&P, as well as Japan's Mitsubishi; Norway's Leroy Seafood Group and Marine Harvest; Iceland's Samherji; Royal Greenland; South Africa's Sea Harvest and Oceana Group; US-based Trident Seafoods; and Canada's Clearwater Seafoods are some of the major players involved in this global seafood consolidation race.

Gorjan Nikolik, senior analyst covering fisheries, aquaculture and seafood for Rabobank, expects the trend will intensify.

"There will be more cross-continental and cross-sector deals; that is the future of the sector," Nikolik told Undercurrent. "We are going toward diversified seafood conglomerates."

