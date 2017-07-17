Water Desalination Equipment Market Size Worth $25.1 Billion by 2025: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, July 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The globalwater desalination equipment marketvalue is anticipated to reach USD 25.1 billion by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Growing demand for water, increasing water need in industries, and rising population are expected to influence product demand over the forecast period.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160524/371361LOGO )



In the past few years, the industry has witnessed increasing investments in R&D activities for the development of energy efficient membrane systems. This has led to increased popularity of membrane-based products. Some of the major application sectors of the products include municipal, industrial, and others.

Reverse osmosis segment held the largest share in the market and is expected to continue its dominance over the forecast period. The market is witnessing increasing use of the reverse osmosis technology to treat water from the sea, lakes, underground, and other water sources. The higher efficiency of the reverse osmosis technology along with less consumption of energy is the key factor for the growth of this technology during the projected timeline.

The key market participants of the water desalination equipment market are Genesis Water Technologies, Doosan Heavy Industries and Construction, GE Corporation, Koch Membrane Systems (KMS), IDE Technologies, Degremont SAS, Biwater, Hyflux Ltd., Acciona, S.A., and others. The vendors of the market are likely to witness robust growth in the demand for the desalination equipment in the coming years, owing to increasing demand for the water which would generate the need for water desalination plants.

Browse full research report with TOC on "Water Desalination Equipment Market Analysis By Technology (RO, MSF, MED), By Application (Municipal, Industrial), By Source (Sea, Brackish, River), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2014 - 2025" at: http://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/water-desalination-equipment-market



Further key findings from the report suggest:

The global demand for water desalination equipment was USD 11.5 billion in 2016 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 9.1% from 2017 to 2025

in 2016 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 9.1% from 2017 to 2025 Sea water was the biggest source for water desalination while accounting for over 67% of the total revenue in 2016

Municipal was the largest application segment for desalination equipment with a demand of over USD 5 billion in 2016

in 2016 The Middle East and Africa is expected to be the largest regional market with a projected demand of around USD 10 billion by 2025

and is expected to be the largest regional market with a projected demand of around by 2025 The industry is dominated by a few multinational corporations such as GE corporation and Doosan Heavy and Construction with significant presence across the value chain

Companies are moving towards strategic mergers and acquisition to increase their international presence and gain significant market share.

Browse related reports by Grand View Research:

Ozone Generation Market - http://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/ozone-generation-industry

Industrial Sludge Treatment Chemicals Market -http://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/industrial-sludge-treatment-chemicals-industry

Adsorbents Market - http://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/adsorbents-industry

Sodium Thiosulphate Market - http://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/sodium-thiosulphate-market

Grand View Research has segmented the global water desalination equipment market by technology, application, source and region:

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) Reverse Osmosis (RO) Multi-stage filtration (MSF) Multi-effect distillation (MED) Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) Municipal Industrial Other

Source Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) Sea water Brackish water River water

Regional Outlook (Volume, Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) North America U.S. Europe Spain Asia Pacific China India Australia Central & South America Chile Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE



Read Our Blog: http://www.grandviewresearch.com/blogs/bulk-chemicals

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, Inc. is a U.S. based market research and consulting company, registered in the State of California and headquartered in San Francisco. Thecompany provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. To help clients make informed business decisions, we offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a range of industries, from technology to chemicals, materials and healthcare.



Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc

Phone: +1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: +1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com



Web: http://www.grandviewresearch.com