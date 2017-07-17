Line-up of 30 channels available from 24 July through EUTELSAT 9B's powerful European footprint

Joyne, a new multi-channel TV venture for Dutch viewers and the country's recreational market, has selected the EUTELSAT 9B satellite as its platform to reach viewers in the Netherlands and across Europe. Joyne has signed a multi-year, multi-transponder contract with Eutelsat Communications (Paris:ETL) and is preparing to officially launch on 24 July, using Eutelsat's Paris-Rambouillet teleport for uplink services.

The new platform will begin with a diverse mix of pay and free-to-air channels with a strong accent on sport. It will feature 30 well-known Dutch and international channel brands including Fox Sports HD channels and Discovery Networks Benelux. Using the powerful pan-European beam on EUTELSAT 9B viewers will be able to receive the DTH service with Conax Contego Cam cards and dishes starting from 45cm. They will also be able to tap into content at adjacent video neighbourhoods.

The monthly subscription option, which gives subscribers access to the full suite of Joyne programming, will be available from €13 per month. Joyne's competitive proposition is also based on flexible short-term subscriptions, from one month, for Dutch viewers with second homes and mobile homes as well as special offers for public spaces in camping sites and bars.

Hans Brunas, CEO of Joyne, said, "The new Joyne brand stands for connection and the pleasure afforded by quality entertainment. Our new proposition will be distinctive for TV quality, broad reception across Europe and flexibility in subscriptions. With these criteria at the centre of our ambition it is a logical choice to select Eutelsat as our satellite platform and we look forward to a long cooperation."

Michel Azibert, Chief Commercial and Development Officer of Eutelsat, added: "This new contract with Joyne on EUTELSAT 9B reflects the efficiency of satellites for targeting language communities and for extending access to premium pay-TV content for the many viewers who want short-term seasonal solutions. It marks the first step in a partnership with a new European player that places exceptional flexibility at its core."

About Joyne

www.joyne.nl

About Eutelsat Communications

Established in 1977, Eutelsat Communications (Euronext Paris: ETL, ISIN code: FR0010221234) is one of the world's leading and most experienced operators of communications satellites. The company provides capacity on 39 satellites to clients that include broadcasters and broadcasting associations, pay-TV operators, video, data and Internet service providers, enterprises and government agencies. Eutelsat's satellites provide ubiquitous coverage of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific and the Americas, enabling video, data, broadband and government communications to be established irrespective of a user's location. Headquartered in Paris, with offices and teleports around the globe, Eutelsat represents a workforce of 1,000 men and women from 37 countries who are experts in their fields and work with clients to deliver the highest quality of service.

For more about Eutelsat please visit www.eutelsat.com

www.eutelsat.fr - Follow us on Twitter @Eutelsat_SA and Facebook Eutelsat.SA

