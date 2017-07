LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Food and support services company Compass Group Plc. (CPG.L, CMPGF.PK) announced the payment of the Special Dividend of about 1 billion oiunds to Shareholders.



It is expected that Shareholders entitled to receive the Special Dividend will be sent cheques or, if mandate instructions are held in respect of a sterling bank account, that payments will be made by BACS to mandated bank accounts in respect of the Special Dividend on 17 July 2017.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX