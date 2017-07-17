

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss franc strengthened against other major currencies in the European session on Monday.



The Swiss franc rose to 0.9628 against the U.S. dollar, from an early low of 0.9659. This may be compared to an early 4-day high of 0.9625.



Against the euro, the pound and the yen, the franc advanced to 1.1025, 1.2585 and 116.91 from early lows of 1.1055, 1.2638 and 116.56, respectively.



If the Swiss franc extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 0.95 against the greenback, 1.09 against the euro, 1.23 against the pound and 119.00 against the yen.



