Global Sealing and Dispensing Robots Market to Grow at a CAGR of 7.2% by 2021: Driven by Fall in Prices of Electronic & Robotic Components

DUBLIN, July 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Sealing and Dispensing Robots Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global sealing and dispensing robots market to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Global Sealing and Dispensing Robots Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is flexible assembly lines and expansion in product line. The rise in demand for robots has decreased the cost of electronic, electrical, and mechanical components used in the construction of robots. New assembly lines are emerging due to developments and growth in industries such as automotive and glass. Applications such as welding, picking and packaging, painting, sealing and dispensing, and inspection are critical applications that require quality. Complicated operations that are redundant in nature lead to human errors. Such errors can be prevented by implementing robots in industries.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is the fall in prices of electronic and robotic components. The rise in the demand for robots for automation in industries has led to the evolution of electronic and robotic components. With new research works in industrial applications, there has been a decline in prices for electronic and mechanical components such as sensors, cameras, wheels, and robot frames. Incorporation of these components in industrial robots has allowed researchers to view the objects more precisely and accurately. For sealing and dispensing robots, it is utmost important that these robots can visualize the objects clearly. This prevents any discrepancy while applying sealants on the object surface.

Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is Implementation cost for small- and medium-scale enterprises. Sealing and dispensing robots are significantly used in industries such as automotive, plastic, glass, and machine tools. To initiate the transformation in industries from manual operations to robots, a significant cost is incurred by industries. A shift from manually operated machines and dispensing guns to sealing and dispensing robots has been witnessed. However, the implementation of these robots is high when compared with the traditional machines used for sealing and dispensing.

Key vendors



FANUC

ABB

KUKA

Kawasaki Robotics

Yaskawa Motoman

Universal Robotics



Other prominent vendors



Dispense Works

Fisnar

Graco

Henkel

Nordson

Robotek

TATA Manufacturing Solution

TianHao Dispensing

YRG Robotics



Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: Executive summary



PART 02: Scope of the report



PART 03: Research Methodology



PART 04: Introduction



PART 05: Market landscape



PART 06: Market segmentation by end-user



PART 07: Geographical segmentation



PART 08: Decision framework



PART 09: Drivers and challenges



PART 10: Market trends



PART 11: Vendor landscape



PART 12: Key vendor analysis



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/f6znkb/global_sealing

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716