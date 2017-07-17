Global Sealing and Dispensing Robots Market to Grow at a CAGR of 7.2% by 2021: Driven by Fall in Prices of Electronic & Robotic Components

DUBLIN, July 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Sealing and Dispensing Robots Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The global sealing and dispensing robots market to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% during the period 2017-2021.
The report, Global Sealing and Dispensing Robots Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is flexible assembly lines and expansion in product line. The rise in demand for robots has decreased the cost of electronic, electrical, and mechanical components used in the construction of robots. New assembly lines are emerging due to developments and growth in industries such as automotive and glass. Applications such as welding, picking and packaging, painting, sealing and dispensing, and inspection are critical applications that require quality. Complicated operations that are redundant in nature lead to human errors. Such errors can be prevented by implementing robots in industries.
According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is the fall in prices of electronic and robotic components. The rise in the demand for robots for automation in industries has led to the evolution of electronic and robotic components. With new research works in industrial applications, there has been a decline in prices for electronic and mechanical components such as sensors, cameras, wheels, and robot frames. Incorporation of these components in industrial robots has allowed researchers to view the objects more precisely and accurately. For sealing and dispensing robots, it is utmost important that these robots can visualize the objects clearly. This prevents any discrepancy while applying sealants on the object surface.
Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is Implementation cost for small- and medium-scale enterprises. Sealing and dispensing robots are significantly used in industries such as automotive, plastic, glass, and machine tools. To initiate the transformation in industries from manual operations to robots, a significant cost is incurred by industries. A shift from manually operated machines and dispensing guns to sealing and dispensing robots has been witnessed. However, the implementation of these robots is high when compared with the traditional machines used for sealing and dispensing.
Key vendors
- FANUC
- ABB
- KUKA
- Kawasaki Robotics
- Yaskawa Motoman
- Universal Robotics
Other prominent vendors
- Dispense Works
- Fisnar
- Graco
- Henkel
- Nordson
- Robotek
- TATA Manufacturing Solution
- TianHao Dispensing
- YRG Robotics
