

NORTH CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - Quidel Corp. (QDEL), a provider of rapid diagnostic testing solutions, cellular-based virology assays and molecular diagnostic systems, said that it agreed to acquire the Triage MeterPro cardiovascular or CV and toxicology assets and the B-type Naturietic Peptide or BNP assay business run on Beckman Coulter analyzers or 'BNP business' from Alere Inc.



Quidel will acquire the Triage business, including real estate for the San Diego Triage facilities, and the BNP business for a total consideration of $400 million plus $40 million in contingent consideration.



These products are being divested in order to obtain antitrust approvals required for Abbott's pending acquisition of Alere. The sale transactions are subject to the completion of Abbott's acquisition of Alere, as well as antitrust approvals and other customary closing conditions.



Quidel said it will distribute the Triage MeterPro products and BNP assays through a combination of direct sales force and distributors. The transactions will be funded through a combination of cash on hand and committed financing. Quidel expects the transactions to close by September 30, 2017.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX