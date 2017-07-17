Workforce Analytics Market Worth $1.87 Billion by 2025 | CAGR: 16.0%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, July 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The globalworkforce analytics marketis expected to reach USD 1.87 billion by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The growing concern by the majority of the large enterprises to deal with humongous volume of data pertinent to human capital is anticipated to spur the demand for workforce analytics software application platform over the forecast period. The widespread adoption of human capital information system to enhance profitability of the industry by reducing operational cost also stimulated the market growth.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160524/371361LOGO )



Retail industry is anticipated to be the fastest-growing application sector owing to the rising implementation of workforce information system to automate the key human resource related processes. Retail industries are subjected to exhibit multiple issues related to inventory management, in-store product distribution, customer handling, and deployment of sufficient number of resources to the store locations.

The incidence of public and private cloud storage system by the several business entities with respect to various data applications scalability, tool capabilities, and optimum implementation is anticipated to bolster the popularity of cloud storage platform in the field of data analytics. The effective combination of data analytics tool and cloud computing platforms to enhance execution flexibility and agility of the data management system aggravated the demand for the incorporation of cloud management system by the majority of the business enterprises.

Additionally, cloud storage platform also enables the data analyst to optimize linear scalability, database virtualization, work management, and storage optimization. Cloud computing platforms categorically act as a complementary technological paradigm by enabling flexible network access to a shared pool of configurable computing resources with minimal cost to the management.

Browse full research report with TOC on "Workforce Analytics Market Analysis By Type (Solution, Services), By Services (Managed, Consulting, System Integration), By Deployment, By Organization, By Application, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2014 - 2024" at: http://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/workforce-analytics-market

Further key findings from the report suggest:

Consulting services is anticipated to exhibit moderate growth with the CAGR of 16.1% over the forecast period and is anticipated to be valued at USD 660.3 million by 2025. The absence of essential technology infrastructure to deploy flexible and comprehensive data analytics model to track human movement on a real-time basis is anticipated the spur the market growth.

by 2025. The absence of essential technology infrastructure to deploy flexible and comprehensive data analytics model to track human movement on a real-time basis is anticipated the spur the market growth. The Retail domain is expected to dominate the market accounting for over 23% of the overall revenue share by 2025. The incorporation of workforce analytics platform is expected to ensures optimum allocation of human resources with the minimal operational cost to the organization.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to incur the fastest growth with a CAGR of 19.6% over the forecast period. The growth can be attributed to the presence of fastest growing economies such as China , India , and Japan in the region. The widespread deployment of the workforce analytics platform in the BFSI sector to meet the unprecedented demand for customer handling is anticipated to stimulate the market growth.

is anticipated to incur the fastest growth with a CAGR of 19.6% over the forecast period. The growth can be attributed to the presence of fastest growing economies such as , , and in the region. The widespread deployment of the workforce analytics platform in the BFSI sector to meet the unprecedented demand for customer handling is anticipated to stimulate the market growth. Key players in the workforce analytics market include ADP LLC, Tableau Software., SAP Se, Genpact Ltd., Oracle Corporation and IBM Corporation. The market is highly competitive owing to the presence of numerous solution provider incorporating innovative technologies to offer product differentiation.

Browse related reports by Grand View Research:

Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market - http://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/business-process-outsourcing-bpo-market

Cloud Services Market - http://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/cloud-services-market

Advanced Analytics Market - http://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/advanced-analytics-market

E-Commerce Market - http://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/e-commerce-market

Grand View Research has segmented the workforce analytics market on the basis of type, services, deployment, application and region:

Workforce Analytics Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 - 2025) Solution Services

Workforce Analytics Services Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 - 2025) Managed Consulting System Integration

Workforce Analytics Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 - 2025) Cloud On-premise

Workforce Analytics Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2015 - 2024) Healthcare IT & Telecommunication BFSI Manufacturing Retail Aerospace & Defense Others

Workforce Analytics Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2015 - 2025) North America U.S. Canada Europe Germany U.K. Asia Pacific China India Japan Latin America Brazil Mexico Middle East & Africa



Read Our Blog: http://www.grandviewresearch.com/blogs/technology

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, Inc. is a U.S. based market research and consulting company, registered in the State of California and headquartered in San Francisco. Thecompany provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. To help clients make informed business decisions, we offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a range of industries, from technology to chemicals, materials and healthcare.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc

Phone: +1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: +1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com



Web: http://www.grandviewresearch.com