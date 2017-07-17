Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Trust plc As at close of business on 14-July-2017 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 492.34p INCLUDING current year revenue 499.34p The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value. The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable. The above NAVs are those of the Continuing shares, and are after deducting the fixed costs of the Tender Offer and taking into account the exit charge calculated as 1.5% of the Tender Offer Formula Asset Value (which is applied for the benefit of the Continuing shareholders). In addition, the unaudited Net Asset Value of the Tender Pool as at the close of business on the date above divided by the number of shares validly tendered was 490.05p, and includes the 1.5% exit charge, portfolio realisation costs to date, and ongoing charges incurred to date. The cash and cash equivalents at that date represented 96.7 per cent. of the Tender Pool. LEI: 549300K1D1P23R8U4U50