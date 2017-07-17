The Parliament's Committee for Energy and Fuels has reached an agreement for a unified text of the net metering scheme that is expected to finally support residential and commercial PV and other distributed generation renewable sources across the country.

Argentina may soon have its first regulatory framework for distributed generation from solar and renewable energy sources.

According to the local renewable energy industry body Cámara Argentina de Energías Renovables (CADER), the Committee for Energy and Fuels at the Chamber of Deputies has reached an agreement for a unified text of the future law, which is expected to authorize the sale of excess power to the grid from renewable energy power generators for residential, commercial and industrial use.

In ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...