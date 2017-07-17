El Salvador's watchdog Siget has announced in a press release published on its twitter account that the tariff of electricity will be reduced by 3.09% in the quarter from July 15 to October 15.
The authority said that the average price for electricity in this period will be of $118.9/MWh. Siget explained that the price drop was mainly due to a series of factors such as an increase of 22.9% of power production from hydro sources, the connection to the grid of a 60 MW solar power plant in April, and a slight decrease in the international ...Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...