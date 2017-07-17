

CINCINNATI (dpa-AFX) - Trian Fund Management L.P., whose investment funds beneficially own about $3.3 billion of shares of The Procter & Gamble Co. (PG), filed a preliminary proxy statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission for the election of Nelson Peltz, its Chief Executive Officer and Founding Partner, to P&G's Board of Directors at the 2017 Annual Meeting of Shareholders.



Trian believes that Mr. Peltz's significant expertise and long track record of working successfully with management teams and boards to turn around consumer companies and drive sustainable long-term shareholder value will be invaluable to P&G as it works to overcome its challenges.



